STOUGHTON — The Fort Atkinson boys tennis team won matches at the bottom flights during a 5-2 Badger South Conference dual loss Thursday at Stoughton High School.

Freshman Cameron Bethard earned a 7-5, 6-0 victory at No. 4 singles, while the duo of Drew Davis and Aidan McDonough collected a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 3 doubles.

Greg Sherlock won five games at No. 3 singles, falling 6-1, 6-4. Jackson Fenner and Jordan Jensen also won five games at No. 1 doubles, losing 6-4, 6-1.

Recommended for you

Load comments