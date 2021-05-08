MONROE — The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge boys tennis team earned a 5-2 victory against Monroe in a Badger South season-opening dual Friday at Monroe High School.
Baptiste Billard won at No. 1 singles for the Blackhawks with a 6-3, 6-1 victory. Fort Atkinson also won No. 3 and No. 4 singles.
At the third singles flight, Greg Sherlock recorded a 6-,4 6-1 win. Cameron Bethard won in two sets at No. 4 singles with a 6-0, 6-4.
Fort Atkinson won two of the three doubles' matches.
Jackson Fenner and and Jordan Jensen teamed up at No. 1 doubles to earn a hard-fought 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (2) victory. At No. 2 doubles, the Blackhawks' Brandon Yang and Aidan McDonough won 6-3, 6-2.
