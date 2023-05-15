Boys tennis: McFarland defeats Fort/Cambridge 6-1 nateg May 15, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Fort Atkinson/Cambridge's Andres Hernandez-Castella hits a forehand return during his No. 4 singles match versus McFarland on the road Monday. Calahan Steed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MCFARLAND -- The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge boys tennis team lost a nonconference dual 6-1 to host McFarland on Monday.At No. 1 doubles, the Blackhawks' pair of Emmet Fettig and Cameron Bethard rallied to beat Noah Blakeslee and Jacob Nix 4-6, 6-3, 10-7.The Blackhawks compete at the Badger East meet on Friday and Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. MCFARLAND 6, FORT/CAMBRIDGE 1Singles:No. 1 - David Templeton, McFarland def. CALEB FAST, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;No. 2 - Kevin Chen, McFarland def. AYDEN DALE, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;No. 3 - Stellan Kilpatrick, McFarland def. CALVIN TAMBLYN, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;No. 4 - Cristiano Medina, McFarland def. ANDRES HERNANDEZ-CASTELLA, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;Doubles:No. 1 - EMMET FETTIG, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge - CAMERON BETHARD, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge def. Noah Blakeslee, McFarland - Jacob Nix, McFarland, 4-6 , 6-3 , 10-7 ;No. 2 - Ryan Hudgens, McFarland - Oliwier Martinka , McFarland def. LANGDON ESKE, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge - JAKE ERSTAD, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-3 , 6-3 , -;No. 3 - Connor Spahos, McFarland - Isak Pederson, McFarland def. BRENT LIVIERI, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge - CONNER TAMBLYN, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-0 , -; Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute
