ANDRES HERNANDEZ-CASTELLA
Fort Atkinson/Cambridge's Andres Hernandez-Castella hits a forehand return during his No. 4 singles match versus McFarland on the road Monday.

 Calahan Steed

MCFARLAND -- The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge boys tennis team lost a nonconference dual 6-1 to host McFarland on Monday.

At No. 1 doubles, the Blackhawks' pair of Emmet Fettig and Cameron Bethard rallied to beat Noah Blakeslee and Jacob Nix 4-6, 6-3, 10-7.

