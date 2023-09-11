Fort volleyball

Fort Atkinson's boys volleyball team lost 25-19, 25-12, 26-24 to Edgewood at FAHS in Big Eight play on Monday.

Luke Murphy led the Blackhawks with 11 kills. Kaden Nygren finished with team-highs in assists (21) and aces (three). Keenan Hendrickson chipped in 10 digs.

  
