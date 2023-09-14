Fort football

SUN PRAIRIE -- Fort Atkinson's boys volleyball team fell 25-18, 25-16, 25-27, 25-26, 15-10 to host Sun Prairie West in Big Eight play on Wednesday.

Luke Murphy led the Blackhawks with nine kills, adding eight digs. Kaden Nygren finished with 23 assists and 4.5 blocks. Cam Haagensen served a pair of aces and Alex Block chipped in eight digs.

  
