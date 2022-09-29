Boys volleyball: Madison East rallies to top Fort Atkinson in five sets nateg Sep 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Fort Atkinson’s Kaden Nygren (right) attacks over the block of Madison’s East Charlie Hussin during a Big Eight match at FAHS on Thursday. Nate Gilbert Buy Now Fort Atkinson’s Luke Murphy (2) attacks during the first set of Thursday’s Big Eight match versus Madison East at FAHS. Nate Gilbert Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fort Atkinson’s boys volleyball team lost a five-set Big Eight match to visiting Madison East on Thursday.The Blackhawks had momentum early, claiming the first set 25-21 and the second set 25-20. The Purgolders rallied to win the final three sets, earning 25-14, 25-16 and 15-13 victories.Alex Block led Fort with five kills and three aces. Langdon Eske finished with 6.5 blocks, Kaden Nygren produced 16 assists and Keenan Hendrickson added 19 digs.The Blackhawks compete in an invitational at Whitefish Bay on Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
