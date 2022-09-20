Fort loses to La Follette

Fort Atkinson's boys volleyball team lost to visiting Madison La Follette 25-19, 25-14, 25-14, 14-25 in a Big Eight Conference match on Tuesday.

Kaden Nygren led the Blackhawks in kills (three), assists (five) and aces (two). Jackson Leibman had two blocks and Keenan Hendrickson total three digs.

