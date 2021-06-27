David Schultz doesn’t hit the links quite as much as he use to.
It comes with territory of having a wife and four kids.
But the ‘rusty’ Schultz was anything but this weekend. He felt like maybe he had an extra push.
Schultz shot a 71 on Saturday and backed it up with a 75 on Sunday to earn his third Fort Atkinson City Medalist title at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club.
“This has been one of those years, similar to a lot of the years recently where I haven’t had a lot of time to play,” Schultz said. “I got four kids and a wife at home and just a great life. Golf is just a hobby, but I’m still competitive and love to play. The years like this when you have no time to practice and you come out and play well it makes it easy for me to point to the sky and say it was totally the Lord. I didn’t do anything, I didn’t deserve it this year. It was totally a blessing.”
Schultz finished with a two-round score of 146. Defending-champion Mason Kent and Pat Miller tied for second with scores of 151. Kevin Roberts and Aaron Burke rounded out the top five as the pair tied for fourth with 152s.
On Saturday, Schultz scored a 37 on the front nine, hitting back-to-back bogeys on the par-3 fourth and the par-4 fifth. Schultz pared the first three holes of the back nine and then bogeyed the par-3 13th.
Then, Schultz got it going.
Schultz birdied three of the final five holes — including the par-5 18th. He also holed birdies on the par-4 14th and the par-5 15th.
“It took me until the 14th hole until I finally made a birdie,” Schultz said. “Once I finally made that putt it gave me a little confidence. Made a couple more coming in. It didn’t feel like a 71 honestly.
“I was three-over after 13 and making three (birdies) coming in was huge. I was playing with Pete Strom and Kevin Roberts and Strom had a really good round. I thought he played better than I did. I ended up beating him by three shots just because of those birdies coming in. I wouldn’t even say I played great, just steady and made a couple putts.”
After day one, Miller was right on Schultz’s heels as the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball coach fired a 72.
Miller started off his Saturday with a birdie on the par-4 first, but then gave a stroke back by bogeying the par-4 second.
That would be his last over-par hole of the front nine as he went on to birdie No. 7 and finished with pars on the rest.
Miller bogeyed three of the first eight holes of the back nine — but like Schultz — finished his round with a birdie on No. 18.
Kent — who swept the City titles last season — collected two bogeys and one birdie on the front nine on Saturday to finish with a 36. He went on two hole three bogeys on the back — including one at No. 18 — to finish with a day one score of 75.
Both Miller and Kent ran into some issues early on Sunday. Kent double-bogeyed the first hole and then bogeyed No. 3 to finish with a 40 on the front. Miller also shot a 40 on the front Sunday, bogeying No. 1 and No. 3, while double-bogeying No. 2.
Kent finished with a 36 on the back nine on Sunday, while Miller shot a 39 as both finished with their 151s.
Schultz was able to stay out of major trouble on Sunday’s front nine, paring seven holes. He bogeyed No. 4 and No. 7. He backed up his 37 on the front with a 38 on the back.
Schultz was able to keep tabs on Miller, who was playing in his group Sunday, but knew others — including two-time winner Kent — could catch fire quick.
“I thought for sure he (Miller) would wipe the floor with me today,” Schultz said.
Not the case.
Schultz’s Sunday score of 75 tied for the best round of the day with Roberts.
The average score Sunday was up nearly four strokes from Saturday. Schultz called the conditions similar to Saturday, but with more wind.
Senior Division
In the Senior Division, it was Scott Housley overcoming a one-stroke deficit from Saturday to win.
Housley — along with Bob Stange — were tied for second after round one with cards of 75. Milton’s Ken Applegate led the field after Saturday with a 74.
But Housley pulled away from the pair with a 78 on Sunday to finish with a 153. Larry Lee — who fired a 79 — was the only other golfer Sunday to shoot in the 70s.
Stange and Applegate tied for second with 155s.
