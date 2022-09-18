Worden, Stricker medal at Muskego

MUSKEGO -- Fort Atkinson's Mary Worden won the girls race at the Muskego Warrior Invitational on Saturday at Lake Denoon Middle School in a time of 19 minutes, 16 seconds.

Worden, a sophomore, finished 13 seconds ahead of Muskego senior Olivia Pietras en route to claiming the 52-runner event.

