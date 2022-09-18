MUSKEGO -- Fort Atkinson's Mary Worden won the girls race at the Muskego Warrior Invitational on Saturday at Lake Denoon Middle School in a time of 19 minutes, 16 seconds.
Worden, a sophomore, finished 13 seconds ahead of Muskego senior Olivia Pietras en route to claiming the 52-runner event.
Fort's girls scored 118 points and took fifth. Senior Kaitlyn Burke (25th, 22:21), sophomore Analisa Boshart (34th, 23:22) and freshmen Ava Leurquin (36th, 23:45) and Macayla Graham (50th, 25:41) also scored.
On the boys side, junior Ben Stricker finished second in 16:43 while running one of three sub 17 minute times in the 92-runner field. Pewaukee senior Ben Dohlby won in 16:16.
Fort's boys placed seventh with 182 points. Senior Anthony Henrichon finished ninth in 17:32. Seniors Giovanni Monte (29th, 18:17), Joseph Cooper (66th, 20:11) and Jonas Boshart (79th, 20:56) also scored.
The Blackhawks compete at the Stoughton Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Team scores - boys: Muskego 61, Pewaukee 61, West Allis Nathan Hale 135, Catholic Memorial 154, Waukesha North 154, Franklin 159, Fort Atkinson 182, Greendale 188, Kenosha Tremper 200, South Milwaukee 233, Watertown 260, Wauwatosa West 275, Cudahy 304, Whitnall 320.
Team scores - girls: Muskego 39, Franklin 57, Pewaukee 58, Wauwatosa West 87, Fort Atkinson 118, Watertown 150.
