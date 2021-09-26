Fort Atkinson junior Kaitlyn Burke competes in the girls race at the Ladish Invitational in East Troy on Sept. 9. Burke finished 48th in 22 minutes, 10 seconds at Saturday’s Warrior Invitational in Muskego, helping the Fort girls to a fifth place finish.
MUSKEGO — Fort Atkinson’s girls cross country team placed fifth and the boys side was 12th at Saturday’s Warrior Invitational at Lake Denoon Middle School.
Freshman Mary Worden finished seventh in 20 minutes, 5 seconds for the Fort girls, which scored 128 points. Seniors Sophie Chapman (13th, 20:42) and Jada Zorn (17th, 20:57), junior Kaitlyn Burke (48th, 22:10) and freshman Analisa Boshart (71st, 24:57) also scored.
In the boys competition the Blackhawks scored 289 points led by sophomore Ben Stricker, who finished seventh in 16:56.
Junior Giovanni Monte (66th, 19:22) and seniors Preston Whitcomb (76th, 19:35) and Ryan Lovejoy (81st, 19:43) and junior Joseph Cooper (97th, 20:31) also scored.
“This team continues to put out,” Fort Atkinson cross country coach Chick Westby said. “The boys and the girls have not raced in two weeks and they showed up today. Every runner had a PR or a season best.
“We have three weeks to tune up for our conference meet. The teams have been responding very well to the training load, so they are very excited to get to that meet.”
The Blackhawks host an invitational on Oct. 7.
Team scores — boys: Muskego 58, Waukesha North 58, West Allis Hale 111, Greendale 133, Brookfield Central 147, Waukesha South 157, Oak Creek 203, Kenosha Tremper 205, Wauwatosa West 209, Watertown 244, Pius XI Catholic 253, Fort Atkinson 289, Cudahy/St. Francis 338.
Team scores — girls: Muskego 54, Brookfield East 70, Oak Creek 99, Racine Case 109, Fort Atkinson 128, Franklin 131, Wauwatosa West 143, West Allis Hale 201, Watertown 234.
