STOUGHTON -- The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team advanced two flights to sectionals from Monday's WIAA Division 1 subsectional at Stoughton High School.
Blackhawk senior Sierra Jelinek, seeded fifth, won her No. 1 singles flight match 6-4, 5-7, 10-5 versus Milton's Annika Ahlstrom, seeded fourth, to advance.
At No. 3 doubles, the top-seeded Fort/Cambridge duo of sophomores Josetta Reed and Kylie Gruennert continued their highly-successful season by picking up a pair of victories to improve to 25-4 overall. Reed and Gruennert topped the eighth-seeded Janesville Parker pair of Victoria-Anna Kampmann and Kaylee Jacobson 6-0, 6-3 before beating Stoughton's Allie Kolberg and Allia Taamallah, who were seeded fifth, 6-0, 6-3.
At No. 2 doubles, the Blackhawks' Maya Nysted and Leah Kincaid, seeded fourth, opened play with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Janesville Craig before falling 6-0, 6-4 to the top-seeded pair from Elkhorn.
Lizzie Adelmeyer and Hilde Rue lost 6-2, 6-2 versus Stoughton in their opening match at No. 1 doubles.
Lillian Granec, seeded fourth at No. 2 singles, beat Milton's Rozi Zalai 6-0, 6-0 before a 6-0, 6-1 loss to Elkhorn's Alexandria Trost, who is the top seed.
Yaretzi Torres lost her first match at No. 3 singles 6-3, 7-6 (4) to Stoughton's Eve Wevley, while Diana Sampayo (No. 4 singles) fell 6-2, 5-7, 10-5 to Stoughton's Emerson Hubert.
Stoughton's hosts Wednesday's sectional beginning at 9 a.m.
Subsectional team scores: Elkhorn 24, Stoughton 14, Janesville Craig 12, Oregon 12, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge 10, Milton 4, Beloit Memorial 0, Janesville Parker 0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.