Blackhawks advance 2 flights to sectionals

STOUGHTON -- The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team advanced two flights to sectionals from Monday's WIAA Division 1 subsectional at Stoughton High School.

Blackhawk senior Sierra Jelinek, seeded fifth, won her No. 1 singles flight match 6-4, 5-7, 10-5 versus Milton's Annika Ahlstrom, seeded fourth, to advance.

