WATERTOWN — Andy Cashin knew this was a potential trap game the minute it was announced at the seeding meeting.
When the trap finally snapped shut on 13th-seeded Fort Atkinson’s 6-0 victory over fourth-seeded Watertown in a Division 1 regional semifinal on Tuesday at Washington Park, Watertown’s baseball coach could only tip his cap.
“Coming in, that was the one thing that I kind of thought,” Cashin said. “They are just very familiar. We’re familiar with them, they’re familiar with us. I can pretty much sum it up this way. They played a great game. They executed offensively. They pitched extremely well. They got ahead of our batters the entire night and I think they were fantastic defensively.
“We didn’t put a ton of pressure on them, but just give them a ton of credit. They beat us today. We’ve got a lot of great seniors that still competed, but they were better than us today.”
Ashden Aarstad and Ryan Schoenherr combined on a one-hit shutout for the Blackhawks, who advance to face fifth-seeded Kettle Moraine in a regional final on Thursday.
Fort Atkinson (6-20) broke a scoreless tie with a run in the top of the third inning. Isaac Seavert hit a ground ball single to left with one out, Kroix Kucken hit a line drive single to left and Braden Hausen bunted his way for a hit to load the bases. Seavert scored on a wild pitch, but Kucken was caught trying to steal home on the same play and was tagged out by Watertown catcher Taylor Walter.
Senior pitcher Ayden Schauer got out of the inning when he struck out Dane Brost looking, but the Blackhawks would chase him and break the game open with a five-run rally in the fifth.
Seavert led off the rally again with a line drive single to center and Kucken sacrificed him over to second. Schauer dotted the next two batters, Hausen and Brost, to load the bases. That brought up Nate Hartwig, who hit an RBI single to center.
Center fielder Evan Sellnow threw out Hausen at the plate for the second out, but Braeden Sayre extended the rally with a two-run single to left.
Damon Lee relieved Schauer and gave up back-to-back singles to Schoenherr and Carson Schrader. An outfield error on Schrader’s hit allowed two more runs to score to make it a six-run game.
Watertown (14-10) put together its only real rally of the day in the sixth. Schauer led off with a walk and Walter followed with Watertown’s lone hit of the day, a ground ball single to center. But Schoenherr struck out Ethan Johnson looking and Lee lined into a double play. Schrader made the stab, then beat Walter with a dive to the bag at first. Schoenherr retired the side in order in the seventh.
Aarstad threw three innings, allowing no hits and just one walk to earn the decision. Schoenherr threw four scoreless innings in relief, allowing one hit while striking out five and walking one.
The milestone victory was the first for Fort Atkinson baseball coach Andy Schwantes over his alma mater in eight seasons as coach of the Blackhawks. But his focus was on his players, who flushed a rough regular season with a brilliant start to the postseason.
“We went through a lot of tough times,” Schwantes said. “It was a tough season. We had a lot of injuries to guys we thought were going to play a big part. We had some guys kind of figure it out in that last third of the year and once they started clicking, they could see the potential that we thought was there at the start. It just took awhile to get there, but we are playing without question our best baseball right now.
“Seeds and records, obviously, its culmination of the season, but you can’t ask for playing better ball at the end.”
“(There were) 82 pitched between the two, seven innings,” Schwantes said. “Pretty darn efficient. We knew we were going to have to pitch and play defense to have a shot. They can score with anybody. To hold them down, I didn’t expect that. But I knew if we were going to win, we were going to have to keep them on the lower average of (what they do). I couldn’t ask for more. Both guys threw strikes. We don’t have anybody overpowering, so we just have to throw strikes and we’ve got to make plays.”
Just as satisfying for Schwantes was the offensive outburst in the fifth inning.
“Those (big innings) have been tough to come by,” Schwantes said. “Usually, it’s the other way around. There have been many of those when we have been on defense, and we were able to find a way to put that together. We had some run scoring at bats. Our batting average with runners in scoring position in the early part of the season was pretty darn awful. So to be able to come up clutch in that spot where we could keep adding runs was definitely a momentum changer.”
FORT ATKINSON 6, WATERTOWN 0
Fort Atkinson 001 050 0 — 6 9 0
Watertown 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
WP: Aarstad
LP: Schauer
S: Schoenherr
Fort Atkinson (ab-r-h-rbi) — Kucken 3-0-1-0, Hausen 3-0-1-0, Brost 3-1-0-0, Hartwig 3-1-1-1, Sayre 4-1-1-2, Schoenherr 3-0-1-0 Aarstad 1-0-0-0, Schrader 1-0-1-1, Hartman 2-0-0-0, Broadhead 1-0-0-0, Seavert 3-2-3-0 Totals 27-6-9-4
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gates 3-0-0-0, Sellnow 3-0-0-0, Martin 3-0-0-0, Schauer 1-0-0-0, T. Walter 2-0-1-0, Johnson 2-0-0-0, Pfeifer 1-0-0-0, Lee 1-0-0-0, Kehl 2-0-0-0, Lehman 2-0-0-0 Totals 20-0-1-0
Pitching — HO: Aarstad (FA) 0 in 3, Schoenherr (FA) 1 in 4, Schauer (W) 6 in 4.2, Lee (W) 3 in 2.1
R: Aarstad (FA) 0, Schoenherr (FA) 0, Schauer (W) 5, Lee (W) 1
SO: Aarstad (FA) 0, Schoenherr (FA) 5, Schauer (W) 6, Lee (W) 2
BB: Aarstad (FA) 1, Schoenherr (FA) 1, Schauer (W) 2, Lee (W) 0
