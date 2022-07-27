The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 cost Fort Atkinson Post 166 the chance to host the 2020 Class AA State American Legion Baseball Tournament.

The American Legion saw fit to make amends by offering the 2020 host cities the chance to host this year’s tournaments. As a result, Fort Atkinson is preparing to host this year’s Class AA state tournament, with a full slate of games beginning on Friday at Jones Park.

