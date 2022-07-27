The COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 cost Fort Atkinson Post 166 the chance to host the 2020 Class AA State American Legion Baseball Tournament.
The American Legion saw fit to make amends by offering the 2020 host cities the chance to host this year’s tournaments. As a result, Fort Atkinson is preparing to host this year’s Class AA state tournament, with a full slate of games beginning on Friday at Jones Park.
“They offered it to all those sites that had been offered to have it that year,” Fort Atkinson American Legion baseball coach Andy Schwantes said. “Everyone renewed that was supposed to. Our guys are excited. We thought we were going to have a good team that year, which is why we wanted it. Even though our spring season wasn’t where we thought it would be, we’ve been playing well the last few weeks.”
The Hawks earned an automatic berth as tournament hosts and carry a 15-12 record into the event. They host Holmen in the final opening day game at approximately 7:15 p.m.
The Hawks plan to honor the 2020 Fort Atkinson team whose season was wiped out by the pandemic.
“We’re trying to get most of the guys from the 2020 team back before our game Friday, seniors that year or would have been juniors that graduated last year
to come on the field, to give them some recognition,” Schwantes said.
Also being recognized are three community members who have been longtime supporters of the program — John Kammer, Jeff Boos and Joel Winn.
“John Kammer is our PA (public announcer) guy,” Schwantes said. “He announces home games during spring. He announces for the Generals as well on Sundays. He’s been doing it for the High School and Legion teams for 30 years, and the Generals for 25 years. He did the last state tournament they hosted in 1993. He puts in a lot of volunteer hours to announce.”
Boos is a Fort Atkinson resident who coached at every level of the community’s baseball programs. He was the head coach for the Hawks when Fort Atkinson hosted the state tournament in 1985 and was still with the program when they hosted the state tournament again in 1993.
“He’s also been umpiring 30 or 40 years,” Schwantes said. “He helps out when he can. He coached youth baseball in Fort forever and was a longtime announcer. He’s throwing out the first pitch.”
Winn is another longtime Fort resident who has played a big part in youth baseball in the community.
“He helped them get grants to renovate parks and rebuild our youth baseball park, Memorial Park,” Schwantes said. “He is a part of the Fort Community Foundation, which raised money for Jones Park. He is at every home game, always. He is a big Fort Atkinson baseball fan. It’ll be great to have him out there, too.”
Tournament preview
Here’s a brief look at the field of teams at this year’s state tournament in a scouting report provided by coach Schwantes.
BELOIT BANDITS – Beloit enters the tournament with an 11-10 record after winning Region 6, coming out of the loser’s bracket and defeating state tournament host Fort Atkinson twice on the final day of the regional. They are led by leadoff hitter and shortstop Konner Giddley who fuels their offense. Michael Cook is their top pitcher.
ASHWAUBENON A’s – Ashwaubenon won Region 3 as the host, going 3-0 in Regional play. They have a 13-8 record and were last in the state tournament in 2019, finishing in the final four. Seniors Mack Crowley, Cole Justman and Cooper Herr lead an experienced pitching staff.
RIVER FALLS POST 121 – River Falls is no stranger to the AA State Tournament having been to state every year since 2013 save for the 2020 season that was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. They have an 11-11 record but won Region 1 convincingly, outscoring their opponents 24-6 and going 3-0 in the process.
RHINELANDER POST 7 REBELS – Rhinelander enters the state tournament with a 21-3 record out of Region 2, one of the toughest Legion baseball regions in the state at the AA level. They have not been to the state tournament since 2012 but have been ranked in the top 3 of AA all summer. Joe Schneider leads the Rebels on the mound and at the plate.
SEYMOUR POST 106 – Post 106 enters the state tournament after winning Region 4, eliminating Kaukana (defending AA state champions) and Shawano in the final day to finish 4-0. Seymour has a 17-4 record and a deep, balanced offense with two-thirds of their lineup hitting close to .400 or over.
BARABOO POST 26 BANDITS – Baraboo claimed the Region 5 title, defeating Beaver Dam, a perennial state tournament attendee, in the final 6-5. Baraboo was last to state in 2018 when they were the hosts. With a 16-4 record, they will be a challenging matchup for anyone and are led by catcher Levi Kline who will be one of the best overall players in the tournament.
HOLMEN POST 284 – Holmen enters the tournament with the best overall record at 28-4 and can pitch and play defense with anyone in the tournament field. Post 284 won Region 7 only giving up five runs over three games and their pitching staff is anchored by senior Troy Knutson. Their last state appearance was 2019, the third trip in three consecutive chances.
FORT POST 166 HAWKS – The Hawks are the hosts and enter with a 15-12 record, coming out of Region 6 along with Beloit. Fort dominated the first two days of regional play but were upended by Beloit twice on the final day. This is the first state appearance for Post 166 since 1993 and they are looking to make some noise of their own, led by Drew Kloster, Kroix Kucken and Ryan Schoenherr on the mound and Kucken at the plate from the leadoff spot.
Friday’s games
Game 1
10 a.m. — Beloit vs. Ashwaubenon
Game 2
1 p.m. — River Falls vs. Rhinelander
Game 3
4 p.m. — Seymour vs. Baraboo
Game 4
7:15 p.m. — Holmen vs. Fort Atkinson
Saturday’s games
Game 5
10 a.m. — Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3
Game 6
1 p.m. — Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4
Game 7
4 p.m. — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3
Game 8
7 p.m. — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4
Sunday’s games
Game 9
11:30 a.m. — Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7
Game 10
2:30 p.m. — Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8
Game 11
5:30 p.m. — Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8
Monday’s games
Game 12
3:30 p.m. — Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11
Game 13
6:30 p.m. — Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11
Tuesday’s games
Game 14
4 p.m. — Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13
Game 15 (if necessary)
7 p.m. Winner Game 14 vs. Loser of Game 14, if first loss
