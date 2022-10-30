WISCONSIN RAPIDS—Mary Worden returned to The Ridges with a feel for the course and an enhanced taste for running.
The Fort Atkinson sophomore made considerable progress in her second appearance at the WIAA State Cross Country Championships on Saturday, finishing the Division 1 girls race in 14th place in a time of 19 minutes, 21 seconds.
“It definitely matches up (with my goals coming in),” Worden said. “Last year, I was 37th and I was in the 20s, so it makes sense to drop that amount of places.”
Worden averaged a 6:14 per mile pace, beginning with a 5:54 run through the first mile. She ran a 6:31 for her second mile and finally a 6:58 over the final 1.1 miles of the course. True to form, she closed it out with a fantastic kick and passed a few runners down the stretch.
But unlike some runners who clearly saved too much during the race for the final sprint, it was clear Worden emptied the tank in this race from start to finish.
“It felt very hard,” Worden said. “I knew the teams. I didn’t specifically know the girls that well. We had talked about it in practice. I definitely found a pack I could stay with, and at the end (the plan was just) to use all I’ve got to get past some runners.”
Worden felt the experience of running here last definitely helped this time around.
“Last year, I was taking away that I should work harder on the uphills, because the downhills are way more rewarding,” Worden said. “I know that what goes up must come down, so that was one thing I handled better.”
Fort Atkinson head coach Spencer Agnew described Worden’s race approach as fearless.
“Mary got herself in the front group from the get-go,” Agnew said. “Two miles or so in the top group got fractured and the top 10 runners broke off.
“Mary competed well. Finishing 14th after being 37th last year is phenomenal and she was very excited about it. Mary was 40 seconds faster this year.”
Worden famously toyed with the idea of switching to girls soccer, but wanted to give track and field a shot during her freshman year. She went on to be part of a state championship 3,200 meter relay team, and later in June, Worden placed fifth in the girls freshman one mile run at the 2022 Nike Outdoor Nationals track and field meet contested at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon.
Distance running has been her focus ever since.
“That was an incredible trip,” Worden said. “Just the experience of being in that stadium was worth it all. I took training more seriously this summer than last summer.”
In the Division 1 boys race, Fort Atkinson junior Ben Stricker placed 43rd in 16:45 and senior Anthony Henrichon finished 79th in 17:14.
“The Ridges Course is tough,” Agnew said. “This is the standard. The course can eat you up and spit you out. Anthony managed it well, especially in his first appearance at state. To come away with a time eight seconds off his personal record was impressive.
“Our three kids managed the course and the pressure really well, which at the end of the day is all you can ask for. Anthony put out his best performance of the year when it mattered at state meet, which is awesome.”
Stricker went out hard with a 5:01 first mile, followed by a 5:39 second mile and a 6:07 time over the final 1.1 miles.
“Ben ran really well,” Agnew said. “For him, we’ve been looking for steady improvement. Going from a 120th place finish last year to 43rd is really good. He wanted to put himself in the mix. The race went out really fast as we expected. Ben was in the mix, managed it well and came out with a good spot. Ben was almost 70 seconds faster this year.
“It was a great year for our program. The entire team saw good progression throughout the year. Kids were excited to go out there and run. It was a successful year for Fort Atkinson cross country.”
