LA CROSSE — Fort Atkinson seniors Laurel Miller and Sophie Chapman endured two hot and harrowing 800 meter legs, then settled in to watch the fun as freshman Mary Worden and senior Jada Dorn went to work. “It’s like a little sneak attack,” Chapman said. Miller and Chapman ran 2 minute, 27 second splits as the Blackhawks were at the back of the battle for a top six medal. Worden threw down a 2:17.10 split and passed four runners, and Zorn overtook the remaining runners in front of her with a 2:18.68 split as Fort Atkinson captured a Division 1 state title in the 3,200 relay in a school record time of 9 minutes. 30.31 seconds at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships on Friday. The Blackhawks entered the meet as the second seed after winning the Sun Prairie sectional in a school record time of 9:36. They didn’t come to the Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex looking to settle for silver. “Our goal was always to podium,” Zorn said. “After we crossed the finish line and I saw our time at sectionals, I was like, guys, let’s not just podium, let’s win. We can do this. It just feels good that it all came together at the right time. Everybody did their job today. The 9:36 was a new school record at sectional, and we ran 9:30 today.” Miller was in a tight battle for sixth when she handed the baton to Chapman. “I was so nervous,” Miller said. “I always get really nervous before my races. Once I got to the starting line, I saw everyone, our parents, everything and I kind of just smiled. Maybe this isn’t so bad. It got me excited. The first leg was hard. It was probably the hardest 800 I ever ran, but it was fun. Everything went smooth. You can’t really tell when you are in it, but it felt really smooth. Really good way to go out.” Chapman also handled the big stage well. “It was good,” Chapman said. “My coach had written to me a little letter beforehand and said just make sure you look into the stands and smile, so I just took that and I took the positivity that I had from the team and kind of carried that into my race. It definitely powered the first lap and then I just gutted it out the last lap. I was able to stick with the pack and work my way up and get the baton to Mary and it worked out really well.” Worden competed at the state cross country meet in the fall and wasn’t sure she would stick with track and field beyond this year. With apologies to the soccer program, Worden is having way too much showing off a lethal kick on the track. Some runners just love to hunt, and Worden had plenty of quarry to set her sights on. “That’s why I am really grateful to be third leg, because that’s like, it’s a leg where you put your middle distance runners, so being the one who could sneak up on people, and let them know they’ve got to push it, it was really good to show them what we’ve been training for and what we know we can do,” Worden said. “When I came around the last 200, I had to tell myself I had to trust my kick. I had to turn it on then. Otherwise, it was now or never. Kicking it in and getting Jada (the baton) even a second ahead of anybody I could was really important.” Zorn moved into the lead during the first lap and the Montana State recruit never gave it up. “They set me up perfectly,” Zorn said. “I got the baton in pretty good place and then I knew it was possible. Credit to them on getting it to that spot. At 300 in, I took the lead and then I was just running scared at that point. I made the move, had to slam the door.” Dani Ebben won a pair of gold medals in wheelchair state events each year from 2011-13. Fort’s relay now joins her in the program history books as the only first-place winners at state. “It’s a credit to all the work they’ve done all year long,” Fort Atkinson track and field coach Dennis Schwedrsky said. “They were incredibly focused and told me when the cross country season ended that that was their goal. They put in the work all winter and all season long. It’s a group of six young ladies who all ran the relay at different points in the year. To be a successful relay, you need six, not four, and we had that with Kaitlyn Burke and Lydia Smith. “I have to give credit to the first two runners in Laurel and Sophie who did just what they had to do and did not panic. At the end of the second leg, we were in sixth or seventh and 75 to 90 meters out of first place. When something like that happens, kids can panic and try to do something outside of what they’re capable of doing. Laurel and Sophie did what they had to do. “They set it up perfectly for Mary and Jada to close and do what they do, which is be the competitors they are. It was amazing to watch the race plan Spencer Agnew came up with to play itself out perfectly. “When it came down to the final leg and Jada got the baton with the ability to win it in sight, no one was going to take that from here. In between Jada and the first two runners, there’s Mary who closed that 90-meter gap by running an outstanding leg to set it up for Jada.” Worden went on to finish 17th individually in the 3,200 in 11:32.45, while Zorn took 21st in the 1,600 in 5:23.89. The 1,600 relay team of senior Adyn Theriault, Miller, junior Kaitlyn Burke and Zorn finished 23rd in 4:16.58. Theriault also took 19th in the long jump at 16 feet 3 1/2 inches. Fort’s boys qualifiers, seniors Drew Evans and Nolan Zachgo, also won medals. Evans threw a personal best 58 feet, 9 inches to place second in the shot put on Friday. “I was here last year, but it did not go so well,” Evans said. “This year, I got used to it a little bit.” The UW football recruit came up with a two-foot PR with his second throw of flight competition, a 58-1 1/4. On his final flight throw, he hit the second place toss of 58-9 that stood up through the finals. Hortonville sophomore Ben Smith won the event with a 59-4. “It was a little frustrating (early on),” Evans said. “I got a big shot throw early in the year, and then it kind of tailed off toward the middle of the year, but then I worked hard and got it back at the end. “With throwing, it’s hard to get everything to connect. You just keep working. Coming in, I said I want to podium. It was awesome, a lot of great athletes. It’s fun watching shot put and everything here.” Evans’ finish in the shot put is the highest for a Fort boy at the state meet since Brian Grandt won the high jump competition in 1985. “It was pretty impressive to watch him compete,” Schwedrsky said. “He was throwing in the second of three flights and seeded much lower. His first throw was huge, his second throw was bigger and his third throw was even bigger yet. All six throws he took bested his previous PR. You could tell he was not to be denied on Friday. He saw what he wanted and he took it. “He’s the definition of a student-athlete. He does three sports, excels in the classroom and is genuinely a nice person.” Evans competed in the discus on Saturday and finished 12th with a 146-9. Zachgo placed 13th in the 110 high hurdles in 15.42. He fared better in the 300 hurdles, where he made the finals with a trials time of 40.16, then won a sixth place medal in the finals with a time of 40.08. “I was a lot more comfortable (the first day),” Zachgo said. “Doing two events was a nice buildup. Today was a little wet and slow. A lot of mental (games). I didn’t have any PRs, but considering it was really hot yesterday and really wet and chilly today, I’m OK with it.” Zachgo faced mostly new competition. He wasn’t fazed or nervous despite it being his first year at state. “I recognized a couple of them from previous meets,” Zachgo said. “I knew I could stick with all of them.” A four-year member of Fort’s track and field team, Zachgo plans to continue in the sport at UW-Stout. “Nolan did not run the cleanest race in the 300 hurdles,” Schwedrsky said. “In fact, he had to go to the trainer before he got his medal. He did not let those obstacles deter him. He was laser focused on getting what he wanted. Really glad for him to get that result and get on the podium after all the hard work he put in.” Sophomore Will Chapman finished 22nd in the 200 in 22.90 in his state debut. Schwedrsky was effusive in his praise for the efforts of athletes and non-athletes alike to make the season so successful. “It was a really great season,” Schwedrsky said. “I couldn’t be prouder of the way all the kids handled things all year. It was a lot of fun. The parents were pretty amazing the way they traveled. They put in a lot of work to run the conference meet. {p dir=”ltr”}{span}”When we went to regionals and sectionals — to see them and at times hear them from the other side of the track — it meant a lot to have that support system with us. We’d like to thank them for what was seen and heard and the things that went on under the radar and behind the scenes.”{/span}
