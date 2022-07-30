Kroix Kucken struck out six in a complete-game one-hitter as the Fort Hawks Post 166 American Legion baseball team defeated Rhinelander 3-2 in an elimination game for the Class AA state tournament on Saturday afternoon at Jones Park.

Rhinelander (21-5) scored single runs in the third and fourth innings and led 2-0 through five innings before Fort Atkinson (16-13) rallied for three runs to take the lead in the sixth.

