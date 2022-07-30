Fort Atkinson's Braden Sayre rounds third and scores during the sixth inning of a Class AA American Legion state tournament game against Rhinelander on Saturday at Jones Park. Fort Atkinson won 3-2 to improve to 1-1 at the tournament.
Kroix Kucken struck out six in a complete-game one-hitter as the Fort Hawks Post 166 American Legion baseball team defeated Rhinelander 3-2 in an elimination game for the Class AA state tournament on Saturday afternoon at Jones Park.
Rhinelander (21-5) scored single runs in the third and fourth innings and led 2-0 through five innings before Fort Atkinson (16-13) rallied for three runs to take the lead in the sixth.
Braden Hausen drew a one-out walk to start the rally. Ryan Schoenherr was hit by a pitch and Nate Hartwig walked to load the bases. Hausen scored the first run on Braeden Sayre’s infield grounder and Schoenherr scored when Sayre reached on an error. Drew Kloster drove in what proved to be the game-winning run with an RBI single up the middle.
Rhinelander scored its first run on a wild pitch in the third inning and its second run on an error in the fourth, then threatened with two on and two out in the sixth. Kucken escaped the jam with a flyout to center, then retired three of the last four batters he faced in the seventh to earn the decision.
Fort Atkinson takes on Seymour on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. in another elimination game.
FORT HAWKS 000 003 0 — 3 3 2
Rhinelander 001 100 0 — 2 1 1
Leading hitters — None
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — FA (Kucken W 7-1-2-1-6-3), R (Jamison L 7-3-3-1-7-3)
