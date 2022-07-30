Holmen entered the Class AA State Tournament looking like a heavyweight and made a strong showing in the opening game with a 13-5 victory over the Fort Atkinson Post 166 Hawks on Friday night at Jones Park.
Fort Atkinson fell behind 5-0 through 2 1/2 innings, but answered with four runs in the bottom of the third inning to make it a one-run game.
Carson Schrader was hit by a pitch to lead things off in the third. Tyler Hartman singled and one out later, Kroix Kucken drove in Schrader with a base hit to right. The rally continued with two outs when Paddy Keelty reached on a dropped third strike. Nate Hartwig drew a walk, Braeden Sayre followed with a base hit to right and Ryan Schoenherr walked before Holmen finally got out of the inning.
Sayre finished the game with two RBIs. Sayre and Hartman each had two hits. The Hawks finished with five hits for the game.
Holmen scored in six out of seven innings and finished the game with 12 hits.
Fort Atkinson takes on Rhinelander in an elimination game today at 1 p.m.
HOLMEN 13, FORT HAWKS 5
Holmen 203 222 2 - 13 12 0
Fort Hawks 004 000 1 - 5 5 3
Leading hitters - H (Walter 3x3, 2B, Gegenfurtner 2x2, 2B, McCoy 2x4, Gerold 2B), FA (Sayre 2x4, Hartman 2x3)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - H (Knutson W 4.2-3-4-4-9-5, Wall 1.1-1-0-0-2-1, Ploszay 1-1-1-1-2-2), FA (Kloster 3.1-7-7-7-4-3, Maier 1.2-3-3-3-3-1-4, Narkis 2-2-3-3-1-2)
