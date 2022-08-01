The first goal for any team earning an automatic berth as host of an American Legion state baseball tournament is to prove it belongs in the field.
The Fort Hawks have done that and more.
They put up five runs against a hot-hitting Holmen team in a 13-5 loss in the opening game of the Class AA state tournament at Jones Park on Friday, then responded with a pair of 3-2 victories over the weekend to stay in contention.
The Hawks won their first elimination game against Rhinelander on Saturday, then beat Seymour by the same score on Sunday to earn an elimination game matchup against River Falls today at 3:30 p.m.
“Friday, the guys I think had some jitters,” Fort Atkinson Post 166 baseball coach Andy Schwantes said. “Holmen is a very good team. We just talked about rallying together. Somebody’s got to come out of the loser’s bracket, so why not us?
“I think they’ve realized now after the last two games that we do belong and can compete with some pretty good teams here. Seymour is a very good team. They are well coached. They play hard. It was a good matchup and the guys rose to the occasion, for sure.”
Fort Atkinson (17-13) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Nate Hartwig led off with a single up the middle, Braeden Sayre sacrificed him over and Carson Schrader drove him in with a base hit to left.
Seymour (18-6) pulled even in the top of the fourth when Lucas Leisgang singled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jacob Minlschmidt.
The Hawks regained the lead for good with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Sayre started things off with a one-out single to right and Drew Kloster reached on an error. With two outs, Tyler Hartman and Isaac Seavert hit back-to-back RBI singles to left and center, respectively.
Hawks pitchers Jaren Strasburg and Tyler Narkis and their defense made the lead stand up.
Seymour pulled within a run in the fifth, loading the bases and scoring when Minlschmidt was hit by a pitch.
Strasburg escaped with no further damage when he got Collin Walters to pop out to the shortstop Sayre.
Narkis worked around an error and a hit batsmen with three fly ball outs in the sixth. After issuing a one-out walk in the seventh, he retired the side and ended the game with fly ball outs to Hartwig in left and Kroix Kucken in center.
“Stras is a freshman, going to be a sophomore,” Schwantes said. “This was the first start he’s made for us at the varsity level. We’ve had him in for relief a couple times. It was a pretty big moment and he wasn’t overmatched whatsoever.
(He and Narkis) let the defense work. I couldn’t have asked for more out of our defense today. Couple double play balls, outfielders flying around making catches. Even when they were threatening, I feel like our guys were thinking, get us a ground ball, we’ll get out of here, and they did.”
Hartwig and Sayre each finished with two hits.
FORT HAWKS 3, SEYMOUR 2
Seymour 000 110 0 — 2 4 3
Fort Hawks 010 200 X — 3 7 1
Leading hitters — S (Leisgang 2x4), FA (Hartwig 2x3, Sayre 2x3)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — S (Schaumberg L 6-7-3-1-4-0), FA (Strasburg W 5-4-2-2-3-5, Narkis S 2-0-0-0-1-1)
Saturday’s game
FORT HAWKS 3, RHINELANDER 2
Kroix Kucken struck out six in a complete-game one-hitter as the Fort Hawks Post 166 American Legion baseball team defeated Rhinelander 3-2 in an elimination game for the Class AA state tournament on Saturday afternoon at Jones Park.
Rhinelander (21-5) scored single runs in the third and fourth innings and led 2-0 through five innings before Fort Atkinson (16-13) rallied for three runs to take the lead in the sixth.
Braden Hausen drew a one-out walk to start the rally. Ryan Schoenherr was hit by a pitch and Nate Hartwig walked to load the bases. Hausen scored the first run on Braeden Sayre’s infield grounder and Schoenherr scored when Sayre reached on an error. Drew Kloster drove in what proved to be the game-winning run with an RBI single up the middle.
Rhinelander scored its first run on a wild pitch in the third inning and its second run on an error in the fourth, then threatened with two on and two out in the sixth. Kucken escaped the jam with a flyout to center, then retired three of the last four batters he faced in the seventh to earn the decision.
“We thought Kroix was going to be in that mix (of starting pitchers for us) and then Drew (Kloster) got hurt,” Schwantes said. “Kroix this summer has really taken it up a notch and really taken over our pitching staff. Full game, kept us in it, battled and then we got some runs across and were able to come out on top.
FORT HAWKS 3, RHINELANDER 2
Fort Hawks 000 003 0 — 3 3 2
Rhinelander 001 100 0 — 2 1 1
Leading hitters — None
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — FA (Kucken W 7-1-2-1-6-3), R (Jamison L 7-3-3-1-7-3)
Friday’s result
HOLMEN 13, FORT HAWKS 5
Holmen entered the Class AA State Tournament looking like a heavyweight and made a strong showing in the opening game with a 13-5 victory over the Fort Atkinson Post 166 Hawks on Friday night at Jones Park.
Fort Atkinson fell behind 5-0 through 2 1/2 innings, but answered with four runs in the bottom of the third inning to make it a one-run game.
Carson Schrader was hit by a pitch to lead things off in the third. Tyler Hartman singled and one out later, Kroix Kucken drove in Schrader with a base hit to right. The rally continued with two outs when Paddy Keelty reached on a dropped third strike. Nate Hartwig drew a walk, Braeden Sayre followed with a base hit to right and Ryan Schoenherr walked before Holmen finally got out of the inning.
Sayre finished the game with two RBIs. Sayre and Hartman each had two hits. The Hawks finished with five hits for the game.
Holmen scored in six out of seven innings and finished the game with 12 hits.
HOLMEN 13, FORT HAWKS 5
Holmen 203 222 2 — 13 12 0
Fort Hawks 004 000 1 — 5 5 3
Leading hitters — H (Walter 3x3, 2B, Gegenfurtner 2x2, 2B, McCoy 2x4, Gerold 2B), FA (Sayre 2x4, Hartman 2x3)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — H (Knutson W 4.2-3-4-4-9-5, Wall 1.1-1-0-0-2-1, Ploszay 1-1-1-1-2-2), FA (Kloster 3.1-7-7-7-4-3, Maier 1.2-3-3-3-3-1-4, Narkis 2-2-3-3-1-2)
Class AA results
Friday’s games
Beloit 1, Ashwaubenon 0
Seymour 5, Baraboo 3
River Falls 3, Rhinelander 0
Holmen 13, Fort Atkinson 5
Saturday’s games
Fort Atkinson 3, Rhinelander 2
Ashwaubenon 11, Baraboo 1
Beloit 10, Seymour 2
River Falls 10, Holmen 8
Sunday’s games
Fort Atkinson 3 Seymour 2
Holmen 2, Ashwaubenon 1 (10)
Beloit 9, River Falls 0
Monday’s games
Fort Atkinson vs. River Falls, 3:30 p.m.
Holmen vs. Beloit 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
Fort Atkinson/River Falls winner vs. Beloit/Holmen loser 4 p.m.
Game 15 (if needed) 6:30 p.m.
