JANESVILLE — After watching her sister Maile qualify for sectionals individually for her third straight season in 2015, Fort Atkinson freshman Miranda Aalto knew it’s where she wanted to end up.
Aalto, who is now a senior and competed at sectionals last year when the Blackhawks qualified as a team, earned the third of four individual qualifiers out of Wednesday’s WIAA Division 1 Janesville Parker regional at Riverside Golf Course with a round of 94.
“I knew I wanted to do that too,” she said. “I just want it to be one last good high school round because I know I’m not going anywhere after sectionals. I just want it to be a good round where I don’t stress too much about it and have fun.”
The Blackhawks shot a 416 to finish six out of the seven complete teams in the regional. Milton (330), Lake Geneva Badger (347), Janesville Parker (376) and Janesville Craig (377) earned the four team spots, while Jefferson (395) placed fifth.
Badger’s Holly Murphy posted the low round of the day with a 74.
The Eagles had the top two individual qualifiers in Megan Gleisner (93) and Bre DeBlare (94). Elkhorn’s Riley Rand was the final individual qualifier with a 96.
Aalto had to fight her driver at times to put together her round.
“My drives weren’t the best today, actually, so it was just trying to come back from a sketchy-looking drive that I wasn’t too happy about,” Aalto said of her challenges. “And just remembering that whole idea of each shot is a different shot, so just coming back on the next one.”
Aalto has been steady for the Blackhawks in the No. 1 position all year.
“She’s rock solid. She knows how to play the course smart,” Fort Atkinson head coach Matt Given said. “She knows where to hit it, where not to hit it. Knows where to avoid. She just keeps the ball straight and her short game is ridiculous.”
The senior was coming off a disappointing round at The Legends at Bergamont, where the Badger South Conference Tournament was held on Monday. She finished that round with a 102.
Coming back two days later, she knew she had to do better.
“I’m pretty happy with what I turned out with today,” Aalto said.
Freshman Natalie Kammer tallied the second-best score for Fort Atkinson with a round of 100.
Kammer finished fifth of the possible individual qualifiers, four strokes back of the final spot.
‘That’s a career-low for her as a freshman,” Given said. “It would have been great for her to advance, but to see her shoot that low is awesome. It’s a step in the right direction.”
Nineteen different players finished with better rounds than Kammer, but Given believes the playoff atmosphere and the top-level competition is good for the young golfers to witness.
Even if the Blackhawks were paired with Burlington and Beloit Memorial, neither of which had full rosters, and none shot better than a 101, the other teams on the course more than made up for it.
“Taylor (Hakala) over at Milton is just rock solid. She’s a senior,” Given said. “We have confidence that she’ll get there. But for all of our girls, seeing good golf is fantastic, so we appreciate that.”
The course itself isn’t too challenging compared to the Blackhawks’ home course of Koshkonong Mounds Country Club. The tree-lined fairways make for trouble if golfers cannot keep the ball in line with the green.
“Hit the ball down the middle, stay out of trouble. A lot of our girls will get up in the trees, and that’s when you’ll get in danger,” Given said.
Aalto will compete in the WIAA Division 1 sectional at the Highlands Course at Grand Geneva on Oct. 3 beginning at 9 a.m.
WIAA DIVISION 1 JANESVILLE PARKER REGIONAL
at Riverside Golf Course, par 72
Team scores — Milton 330, Lake Geneva Badger 347, Janesville Parker 376, Janesville Craig 377, Jefferson 396, Fort Atkinson 416, Elkhorn 429.
Medalist — Murphy, LGB, 74.
Jefferson — Gleisner 93, DeBlare 94, Draeger 102, Howard 107, Milbrath 111.
Fort Atkinson — Aalto 94, Kammer 100, England 108, Leibman 114, Huppert 125.
