Girls basketball: DeForest knocks off Fort Atkinson 67-30 nateg Jan 29, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Rylan Oberg hit four 3-pointers en route to 24 points and DeForest cruised past host Fort Atkinson 67-30 in a Badger East girls basketball game on Saturday afternoon.The Norskies (15-5, 8-3 in conference), who also got 15 points from Aspin Kelliher and nine from Jada Kelliher, led 18-4 midway through the first half and by a margin of 38-15 at the break. Elly Kohl led the Blackhawks (6-14, 2-9) with seven points and Ashlie Riley and Brooke Christiansen added six points apiece.Fort hosts Monona Grove on Thursday.DEFOREST 67, FORT ATKINSON 30DeForest 38 29 -- 67Fort Atkinson 15 15 -- 30DeForest (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Jo. Derlein 2 0-0 4, Bartels 2 0-0 5, Armstrong 2 2-4 6, J. Kelliher 4 0-0 9, A. Kelliher 6 1-1 15, Snortum 1 0-0 2, Oberg 9 2-2 24, Mi. Kuipers 0 0-2 0, My. Kuipers 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 5-9 67.Fort Atkinson -- Riley 3 0-0 6, Kucken 2 2-4 6, Burke 1 2-4 4, Christiansen 0 1-2 1, Kohl 2 2-3 7, Worden 1 0-0 2, Wargolet 0 2-2 2, Cave 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 9-15 30.3-point goals -- D (Oberg 4, A. Kelliher 2, J. Kelliher 1, Bartels 1) 9; FA (Kohl 1) 1.Total fouls -- D 17, FA 10.
