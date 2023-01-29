Fort falls to DeForest

Rylan Oberg hit four 3-pointers en route to 24 points and DeForest cruised past host Fort Atkinson 67-30 in a Badger East girls basketball game on Saturday afternoon.

The Norskies (15-5, 8-3 in conference), who also got 15 points from Aspin Kelliher and nine from Jada Kelliher, led 18-4 midway through the first half and by a margin of 38-15 at the break. 

