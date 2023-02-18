Girls basketball: DeForest tops Fort Atkinson 73-29 in regular season finale nateg Feb 18, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DEFOREST -- Jada Kelliher scored a game-high 18 points, Aspin Kelliher chipped in 16 and DeForest beat visiting Fort Atkinson 73-29 in Badger East girls basketball on Friday.Rylan Oberg contributed 11 for the Norskies (17-7, 10-5 in conference) and Sophie Eiselt scored nine. Aspin Kelliher hit three first-half 3s and Jada Kelliher knocked down three second-half 3s.Makiah Cave and Elly Kohl scored nine points each for the Blackhawks (7-17, 3-12). Cave made three 3s and Kohl converted two 3-pointers.Ninth-seeded Fort Atkinson plays at eighth-seeded Wilmot in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday at 7 p.m.DEFOREST 73, FORT ATKINSON 29Fort Atkinson 16 13 -- 29DeForest 47 26 -- 73Fort Atkinson (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Riley 2 0-0 4, Stiemke 0 0-1 0, Kucken 0 4-4 4, Baldry 1 0-0 2, Burke 0 0-2 0, Christiansen 0 0-1 0, Kohl 3 1-2 9, Worden 0 1-2 1, Cave 3 0-2 9. Totals 9 6-14 29.DeForest -- Jo. Derlein 3 0-2 8, Bartels 0 2-2 2, Armstrong 3 0-3 6, J. Kelliher 7 0-0 18, A. Kelliher 5 3-4 16, Eiselt 4 1-3 9, Pertzborn 1 0-1 3, Oberg 5 1-2 11. Totals 28 7-17 73.3-point goals -- FA (Kohl 2, Cave 3) 5; D (J. Kelliher 4, A. Kelliher 3, Jo. Derlein 2, Pertzborn 1) 10.Total fouls -- FA 13, D 15. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
