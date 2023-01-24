Girls basketball: Fourth-ranked Beaver Dam routs Fort Atkinson nateg Jan 24, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BEAVER DAM — Gabby Wilke and Bella Oestreicher scored 10 points apiece as fourth-ranked Beaver Dam routed the visiting Fort Atkinson girls basketball team 58-12 in a Badger East game on Tuesday.The Golden Beavers (16-2, 9-1 in conference) led 33-5 at halftime and also got nine points from Aspen Abel.Fort (5-13, 2-8) plays at Whitewater on Thursday at 7 p.m. for a nonconference contest.BEAVER DAM 58, FORT ATKINSON 12Fort Atkinson 5 7 — 12Beaver Dam 33 25 — 58Fort Atkinson (fg fta-ftm pts) — Kucken 1 0-0 2, Burke 1 0-1 2, Christiansen 0 3-4 3, Kohl 1 0-0 3, Wargolet 1 0-0 2. Totals 4 3-5 12.Beaver Dam — Ashley 0 0-2 0, Wilke 5 0-0 10, Holt 2 1-2 5, Czarnecki 2 2-2 6, Gritzmacher 1 0-2 2, Poels 1 0-0 3, Kuenzi 1 1-2 3, Julka 2 0-0 4, Oestreicher 4 0-0 10, Abel 3 1-2 9, Donaldson 0 4-4 4, Lapen 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 11-14 58.3-point goals — FA (Kohl 1) 1; BD (Oestreicher 2, Poels 1, Abel 2) 5.Total fouls — FA 9, BD 10. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
