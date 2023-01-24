Fort faces Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM — Gabby Wilke and Bella Oestreicher scored 10 points apiece as fourth-ranked Beaver Dam routed the visiting Fort Atkinson girls basketball team 58-12 in a Badger East game on Tuesday.

The Golden Beavers (16-2, 9-1 in conference) led 33-5 at halftime and also got nine points from Aspen Abel.

