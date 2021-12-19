MILTON -- Fort Atkinson's girls basketball team lost at Milton 46-41 in a Badger Conference game on Friday.

The Blackhawks are now 3-5 overall and 1-5 in league games while the Red Hawks improve to 4-5 and 2-4 in conference.

Fort hosts Elkhorn on Monday, Dec. 27 at 12:30 p.m. in a nonconference game.

Recommended for you

Load comments