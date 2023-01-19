Fort faces Waunakee

Claire Meudt led all scorers with 26 points, Emma Gilding added 15 and Waunakee beat host Fort Atkinson 67-45 in a Badger East girls basketball game on Thursday.

The Warriors (11-6, 5-4 in conference) hit four of their six 3-point shots before halftime en route to building a 39-13 lead at the break.

