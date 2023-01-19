Girls basketball: Waunakee pushes past Fort Atkinson 67-45 nateg Jan 19, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Claire Meudt led all scorers with 26 points, Emma Gilding added 15 and Waunakee beat host Fort Atkinson 67-45 in a Badger East girls basketball game on Thursday.The Warriors (11-6, 5-4 in conference) hit four of their six 3-point shots before halftime en route to building a 39-13 lead at the break.For the Blackhawks (5-11, 2-7), senior guard Elly Kohl returned from a two-game injury absence to make four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 16 points.Fort plays at Jefferson in the annual Battle for the Paddle game on Saturday at 1 p.m.WAUNAKEE 67, FORT ATKINSON 45Waunakee 39 28 — 67Fort 13 32 — 45Waunakee (fg fta-ftm pts) — A. Meudt 2 0-0 5, Valk 2 0-0 4, Miller 0 1-2 1, C. Meudt 6 12-13 26, Gilding 4 4-4 15, Fuhremann 4 0-0 8, Dotzler 1 2-2 4, Olsen 1 0-2 2, Knutson 0 2-2 2. Totals 20 21-25 67.Fort Atkinson — Riley 5 3-5 13, Pease 1 0-0 2, Kucken 2 0-1 4, Burke 2 0-0 4, Christiansen 1 2-4 4, Kohl 5 2-5 16, Worden 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 7-15 45.3-point goals — W (Gilding 3, C. Meudt 2, A. Meudt 1) 6; FA (Kohl 4) 4.Total fouls — W 16, FA 18. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
