Girls golf: Blackhawks 4th at Badger-East Conference meet

Sep 21, 2021

EVANSVILLE -- Fort Atkinson's girls golf team finished fourth with a team score of 427 at Tuesday's Badger-East Conference meet at Evansville Golf Club.

Senior Natalie Kammer led the Blackhawks with a 92. Freshman Lauren Wessels (106), junior Rachel Edwards (108) and sophomore Abby Peterson (121) also scored.

Waunakee, which won the team title with a 342, was led by meet medalist Izzie Stricker, who shot 80 to edge Milton junior Hannah Dunk by a stroke.

Team scores — Waunakee 342, Milton 387, DeForest 420, Fort Atkinson 427, Monona Grove 432, Beaver Dam 461, Stoughton 461, Watertown 496
