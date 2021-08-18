WATERTOWN — Fort Atkinson’s girls golf team fell to Watertown 222 to 212 at a Badger South Conference dual at Watertown Country Club on Wednesday.
Senior Natalie Kammer shot 44 to earn medalist honors for the Blackhawks.
“Weather conditions were pretty good with not much wind,” Fort Atkinson girls golf coach Jerry Shoup said. “Greens were really really fast. Lots of putts for all the girls.
“Making progress is the big key. Girls are learning a lot and getting better. The team is a work in progress.”
Junior Rachel Edwards (54), freshman Olivia Rue (58) and sophomore Abby Peterson (66) also scored for Fort.
Seniors Taylor Kaufmann (47) and Savannah Szalanski (48) led the Goslings.
STOUGHTON INVITE
STOUGHTON — The Fort Atkinson girls golf team shot a one-under-par total to finish in a tie for fifth place at Tuesday’s Stoughton Invitational.
Reedsburg won the event at eight under.
The Blackhawks play at the Milton Invitational today.
