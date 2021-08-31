Fort Atkinson's girls golf team lost to Monona Grove 201-224 in a Badger Conference dual at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club on Tuesday.

Natalie Kammer led the Blackhawks with a 48. Liv Rue (58), Rachel Edwards (59) and Abigail Peterson (59) also scored.

For MG, Lauren Reed earned medalist honors with a 45 while Alex Hayes shot 47. Josie Gennerman (51) and one of the 58s posted by Kaylee Powers and Kaylyn McQueeney rounded out the team's total.

