Fort Atkinson’s girls golf team lost to Waunakee 173-226 in a dual match at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club on Friday.
The Warriors were led by medalist Izzy Stricker, daughter of PGA Tour player and Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker, who shot a five-over-par round of 41.
Natalie Kammer shot 50 to lead the Blackhawks. Rachel Edwards (52), Abigail Peterson (60), and Liv Rue (64) also scored.
The Blackhawks play in Crusade Fore A Cure at Maple Bluff Country Club in Madison today starting at 12:30 p.m.
The tournament is a 21-team event hosted by Madison Edgewood High School.
