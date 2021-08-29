Fort Atkinson’s girls golf team lost to Waunakee 173-226 in a dual match at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club on Friday.

The Warriors were led by medalist Izzy Stricker, daughter of PGA Tour player and Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker, who shot a five-over-par round of 41.

Natalie Kammer shot 50 to lead the Blackhawks. Rachel Edwards (52), Abigail Peterson (60), and Liv Rue (64) also scored.

The Blackhawks play in Crusade Fore A Cure at Maple Bluff Country Club in Madison today starting at 12:30 p.m.

The tournament is a 21-team event hosted by Madison Edgewood High School.

