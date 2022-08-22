Blackhawks lose to Warriors

WAUNAKEE — Fort Atkinson’s girls golf team lost to Waunakee 208 to 166 in a dual meet Monday at The Meadows of Six Mile Creek.

Waunakee junior Izzi Stricker, the youngest daughter of longtime PGA Tour player Steve Stricker, shared medalist honors with junior teammate Jordan Shipshock. Both shot 3-over 39s.

