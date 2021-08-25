BARABOO — Fort Atkinson’s girls golf team finished fifth at Tuesday’s Baraboo Invitational with a team score of 449.
Reedsburg (354) topped Baraboo (376) for the team title led by Ashleigh Johnson’s medalist-winning round of 76.
“Overall, not a great day for the Blackhawks, but I think it was a great learning day,” Fort Atkinson girls golf coach Jerry Shoup said. “We need to learn patience, especially when something bad happens. We need to take the lessons and skills from practice into the contest.
“Too many times, we have a simple chip that we can make in practice but not in the meet. We putt just fine in practice, but three-, four- and five-putt in the meet because we don’t take the skills into the meet. We are improving on a daily basis, especially with the new girls to golf.”
Team scores: Reedsburg 354, Baraboo 376, Wisconsin Dells 439, Mount Horeb 439, Fort Atkinson 449, Portage 486.
