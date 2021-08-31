MADISON — Fort Atkinson and Lakeside Lutheran’s girls golf teams competed in the 11th annual Crusade Fore A Cure at Maple Bluff Country Club on Monday.
The event, which raises money for the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center, generated $27,500 and counting this year.
Fort’s team contributed to the cause by raising $889 by holding golf club washes at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club and Spring Creek Golf Course.
On the course, the Blackhawks posted a 75 in the team-centric event, finishing 16th. Lakeside shot 70 to tie for eighth.
Team scores: Middleton 60, Tomah 61, Janesville Craig 62, Brookfield Central 63, Bay Port 64, Waunakee 65, Sun Prairie 69, Lakeside Lutheran 70, Oregon 70, Monona Grove 71, DeForest 72, Notre Dame Academy 72, Osseo-Fairchild 72, Madison Memorial 74, Milton 74, Fort Atkinson 75, Edgewood 76, Janesville Parker 77, Madison West 77, Verona 78, Waunakee/Edgewood B 81, Watertown 85.
