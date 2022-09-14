Girls golf: Fort Atkinson fifth at Portage Invite Sep 14, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PORTAGE — Fort Atkinson’s girls golf team shot 417 and placed fifth in the Division 2 tournament at the Portage Invitational on Wednesday.Rachel Edwards led the Blackhawks with a round of 100. Liv Rue (103), Lauren Wessels (104) and Abby Peterson (110) also scored.Reedsburg’s Ashleigh Johnson shot 84 and the Beavers won the team title by 24 shots with a tally of 373. Osseo finished second.Fort hosts Watertown in a Badger East match this afternoon at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club.Team scores: Reedsburg 373, Osseo 397, Wisconsin Dells 399, Mount Horeb 401, Fort Atkinson 417, Portage 435. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
