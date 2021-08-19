MILTON — Fort Atkinson senior Natalie Kammer and junior Rachel Edwards shot 81 at the Milton Best Ball at Oak Ridge Golf Course on Thursday to finish fifth overall.
Janesville Craig won the team title with a three-duo total of 250. The Cougars’ Mya Nicholson won medalist honors with a 74.
Kammer and Edwards lost a scorecard tiebreaker for fourth with Baraboo’s Caroline Lewison and Kayla Capener.
The Blackhawks, who compete next at Baraboo on Tuesday, finished sixth with a team score of 298.
Abigail Peterson and Payton Neste teamed to shoot 101 for Fort while Liv Rue and Jade VanWormer carded a 116.
Team scores: Janesville Craig 250, Oregon 263, Milton 269, Madison West 286, Monona Grove 293, Fort Atkinson 298, Mukwonago 300, Janesville Parker 309, McFarland 315, Watertown 339.
