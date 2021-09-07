BEAVER DAM -- The Fort Atkinson girls golf team fell to Beaver Dam 213-225 in a dual match at Old Hickory Golf Club on Tuesday.
Junior Rachel Edwards and senior Natalie Kammer each shot 50 for Fort. Freshman Olivia Rue (62) and sophomore Abby Peterson (63) also scored.
"Those are both very solid scores," Fort Atkinson girls golf coach Jerry Shoup said of the rounds posted by Edwards and Kammer. "Natalie played consistently all afternoon. Rachel ended with a birdie on the par-four second hole. Others are making progress, but consistency has still eluded the team."
