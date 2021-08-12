WATERTOWN — Sussex Hamilton had three of the top four individual finishers and won the Watertown Invitational by 50 strokes with a 324 score to kick off the girls golf season at the Watertown Country Club on Thursday.
Lakeside Lutheran placed fifth with a score of 396. Senior Lauren Lostetter led the Warriors with a 96, good for 17th individually. Senior Kaylea Affeld (98), junior Ava Heckmann (99) and sophomore Breezy Roman (103) also scored for Lakeside.
Fort Atkinson, which was led by senior Natalie Kammer’s sixth-place round of 85, shot 485 to finish 14th as a team.
“Natalie played an absolute solid round throughout the whole 18 holes,” Fort Atkinson girls golf coach Jerry Shoup said. “She knows that she probably left five strokes out there just on short putts. The year looks extremely bright for her.”
Junior Rachel Edwards shot 106 and sophomore Abigail Peterson carded a 136 in her first-ever competition.
“Rachel putted it extremely well today,” Shoup said. “Again, overall, she had a very solid round all day today. I’m looking for her to be consistently in the 90s this year.
“It was nice to get the other three girls some great experience. They learned a lot today. They enjoyed themselves, which is very important for just starting off.”
Milton, led by meet medalist junior Hannah Dunk’s 73, placed third at the Watertown Invitational with a 391 score.
The Blackhawks compete in today’s Reedsburg Invitational, which is a two-person scramble, beginning at 2 p.m.
Team scores: Hamilton 324, Baraboo 374, Milton 391, Kettle Moraine 395, Lakeside Lutheran 396, Monona Grove 401, Brookfield Central 412, Edgewood 414, DeForest 417, East Troy 417, Muskego 424, McFarland 450, Pius 466, Fort Atkinson 485, Watertown 511.
WASHINGTON COUNTY INVITE
HARTFORD — Jefferson’s girls golf team embarked on its second season of 2021, also having played this spring, at Thursday’s season-opening Washington County Invitational held at Washington County Golf Course, where the Eagles finished 21st with a team score of 450.
Freshman Annika Bilau paced Jefferson with a 103 while sophomore Grace Behm (112), senior Anna Koehler (116) and junior Lillian Kamenick (119) also scored.
“Overall, a good first day at a very challenging golf course,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “AJ Bilau played solid for a freshmen making her first-ever varsity start. Sophomore Grace Behm had a good day as well in her first-ever varsity meet.”
Hartland Arrowhead registered a team score of 332 to edge Wales Kettle Moraine (333) for the team title in a Division 1 heavy 25-school tournament.
Jefferson plays today at 9 a.m. in the Rock Valley Conference scramble to be contested at Prairie Woods Golf Course in Avalon.
Team scores: Hartland Arrowhead 332, Wales Kettle Moraine 333, Cedarburg 350, Green Bay Notre Dame Academy 351, Brookfield Central 354, Homestead 358, Oconomowoc 361, Sheboygan North 366, Mukwonago 375, Brookfield East 377, Whitefish Bay 378, Menomonee Falls 397, Divine Savior Holy Angels 402, Slinger 411, Germantown 414, Hartford 420, West Bend West 449, Jefferson 450, Glendale Nicolet 470, Plymouth 490, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 521.
