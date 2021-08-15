AVALON — The Rock Valley Conference girls golf season got underway at Friday’s two-person scramble contested at Prairie Woods Golf Course.
The format saw two different teams compete together with the No. 1 and No. 5 players making up a pair as well as the No. 2 and No. 4 golfers and No. 3 players.
Jefferson and Edgerton shot 350, tying for first with Lakeside Lutheran and Evansville.
The Eagles’ Payton Schmidt and Crimson Tide’s Isabella Kirt carded a five-over-par 76 for the low score of the day by seven shots.
Jefferson’s AJ Bilau and Edgerton’s Rylie Cook shot 88 while Riley Madden (Jefferson) and Olivia Guertin shot 89.
Evansville’s Katie Klaehn and Lakeside Lutheran’s Tessa Schoker shot 86. The Warriors’ Kaylee Affeld and Finley Baumberger shot 87 and Lakeside’s Brooke Parkhurst and Celeste Davis shot 88.
Cambridge and East Troy shot 352 to take third place, led by the Blue Jays’ Alexis Viola and the Trojans’ Andrea Smith shooting 85. The pair of Cambridge’s Reagan Gebhardt and Maddy Peterson and Cambridge’s Amerie Timler and Tessa Erdmann both shot 88s.
The first RVC mini meet of is today at Alpine Valley.
Team scores: Jefferson/Edgerton 350, Evansville/Lakeside Lutheran 350, Cambridge/East Troy 352, Beloit Turner/McFarland 356, Clinton/Elkhorn 367.
REEDSBURG SCRAMBLE
REEDSBURG — Fort Atkinson’s Natalie Kammer and Rachel Edwards teamed up to shoot 73, tying for fifth place, at Friday’s two-person scramble at Reedsburg Country Club.
Prescott’s Liz Rohl and Ava Salay earned medalist honors with a round of 67.
Abigail Peterson and Liv Rue carded 109 while Payton Neste and Jade Van Wormer shot 126.
Fort plays at the Stoughton Invite on Tuesday.
