Fort Atkinson sophomore Gracyn Heine (9) and Lake Mills sophomore Olivia Klubertanz (11) battle for possession during the second half of Thursday's nonconference game in Lake Mills. The L-Cats won 1-0.
Fort Atkinson sophomore Gracyn Heine (9) and Lake Mills sophomore Olivia Klubertanz (11) battle for possession during the second half of Thursday's nonconference game in Lake Mills. The L-Cats won 1-0.
LAKE MILLS -- The L-Cats and Blackhawks fought tooth and nail for 79-plus minutes without a goal being scored.
Kaci Everson quickly changed that by sneaking the game-winning goal inside the left post as the Lake Mills girls soccer team topped visiting Fort Atkinson 1-0 in a nonconference game on Thursday.
Everson got the shot off in between a pair of Blackhawks defenders from 20 yards out at the 79:29 mark on an assist by sophomore Ava Schmidt. The ball had just enough curvature to go past the reach of Fort's goalie, sending the home side into a frenzy.
Lake Mills junior goalie Ryleigh Kulow earned the win, stopping five shots, as the team improved to 2-0-1 overall.
"What a great battle by both teams tonight," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "Girls were really challenging for the ball and finding ways to distribute early because Fort's pressure was on us quickly.
"I thought our defensive shape held together extremely well for the majority of the game, and Ry got to show us some flashes of her first-team all-conference skill when Fort did get into our area.
"The goal at the end is something we really need to build on. Nev Ninneman, Josy Cefalu, Ava and Kaci built our attack so quickly and efficiently, and that's what we'll need to continue to do. It was an outstanding team effort and team win."
Senior Laura Peterson made one save and freshman Cyleen Pint stopped two shots for Fort, which travel to face Whitewater on Monday at 6:45 p.m.
The L-Cats host Janesville Parker on Monday at 6:45 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.