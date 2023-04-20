Fort beats Jefferson
Freshman Jenna Wudtke and junior Maritza Alvarado scored goals as Fort Atkinson's girls soccer team beat visiting Jefferson 2-0 in nonconference action on Tuesday.

Wudtke opened the scoring off an assist by freshman Auburn Knaack. Alvarado doubled the lead, finding the back of the net on an assist by Wudtke.

