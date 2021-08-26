MILTON -- Fort Atkinson's girls swim team lost to host Milton 123-47 in a dual on Thursday.
Rebecca Christ finished second in the 100-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 11:80 seconds. Christ was also second in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.79).
"Even though we came up on the wrong side of the score, we had a very strong meet from our girls," Fort Atkinson girls swim coach Evan Hill said. "Leading the way was Rebecca Christ who had a lifetime best in the 100 butterfly and a season-best in the 100 breaststroke. Captain Lily Belzer had season's bests in both the 200 freestyle as well as the 100 freestyle and gave us two very strong swims as lead off on the 200 and 400 freestyle relay."
Belzer finished third in the 100 free (1:05.17) and fourth in the 200 free (2:26.11).
"Other top performers included Sierra Schultz in the 100 breaststroke, Kenzie Cramlet in the 200 IM and 500 free and Tessa Brynes in the 100 backstroke. The girls keep pushing themselves at practices and it is starting to show, we should be in for an exciting season of Blackhawk swimming."
Schultz finished third in the 100 breast (1:21.56). Cramlet took second in the 200 IM (2:41.40) and fourth in the 500 free (6:20.56). Brynes was second in the 100 back (1:12.80).
Fort competes next at a home quadrangular on Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.