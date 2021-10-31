Fort Atkinson's girls swim team placed sixth with 141 points at Saturday's Badger-East Conference meet held at FAHS.
The Blackhawks' 200-yard medley relay of seniors Lily Belzer and Sierra Schultz, junior Tessa Byrnes and freshman Kenzie Cramlet finished eighth in 2 minutes, 7.06 seconds. The team's 200 free relay of Byrnes, Belzer, Cramlet and junior Olivia Brock took eighth in 1:52.70.
"We had a great day in the water with several top-eight finishes," Fort Atkinson girls swim coach Evan Hill said. "First was our 200 medley relay placing eighth, dropping two seconds. Next was our 200 free relay placing eighth, beating out Watertown by .01.
"On the individual side of things, Tess Byrnes was able to take eighth place overall in the 100 backstroke (1:08.66) while Sierra Schultz was able to also claim eighth place in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.48).
"Overall, heading into the meet we were seeded seventh and were able to improve to sixth place overall not just at the conference meet but also improve to sixth place for our season conference finish.
"The girls left it all in the water. After our last dual meet against Watertown where they edged us by one point, the girls really wanted to show them what they were capable of; and they did just that. We have one more meet left this season, which is sectionals next Saturday at DeForest."
Team scores: Monona Grove 515, Waunakee 424, DeForest 384, Milton 331, Stoughton 186, Fort Atkinson 141, Watertown 138, Beaver Dam 27.
