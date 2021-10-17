The Jefferson/Cambridge girls swim team finished seventh with 176 points at Saturday's Fort Atkinson Invitational.
Fort Atkinson took ninth with 35 points.
For the EagleJays, Zoey Rank was second in the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 3 seconds and second in the 100 breast (1:09).
Jordyn Davis took third in the 100 fly (1:03) and fourth in the 100 back (1:03).
Jada Rank was fifth in the 500 free (5:49) while Emma Riedl finished seventh in the 50 free (26.30).
The 200 medley relay of Davis, Riedl, Zoey Rank and Jada Rank took fourth in 1:58. The 200 free relay of Davis, Riedl, Zoey Rank and Alexandria Ostopowicz was sixth in 1:47.23.
For the Blackhawks, Lily Belzer was 12th in the 50 free (27.92) and 16th in the 100 free (1:02). Tessa Byrnes was 15th in the 100 back (1:10). Kenzie Cramlet was 15th in the 200 free (2:19). Sierra Schultz was 16th in the 100 breast (1:23). Hannah Mildenstein was 19th in the 200 IM (2:58).
"Again, we had another strong meet but against some very fast teams, it was hard to come by points," Fort Atkinson girls swim coach Evan Hill said. "Out of our 22 individual swims, we had 12 personal bests and even some lifetime bests.
"We also saw things finally click together for our 200 medley relay, which had a season best by Tessa Byrnes, Sierra Schultz, Kenzie Cramlet, and Lily Belzer; as well as our 200 freestyle relay of Byrnes, Olivia Brock, Cramlet, and Belzer. Individual bests were had by Brock, Allison Prisk, Hannah Mildenstein, Belzer, Maren Selle, Paula Palacios."
Fort hosts Watertown on Tuesday for Senior Night.
Team scores: Lake Geneva Badger 473, Waukesha West 381, DeForest 300, Sauk Prairie 277, Monroe/New Glarus 218, Oregon 185, Jefferson/Cambridge 176, Wauwatosa West 125, Fort Atkinson 35.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.