Fort Atkinson’s girls swim team finished fourth at its home quadrangular on Tuesday with 122 points.
Monona Grove (336) topped Milton (309) for the team title.
“We swam extremely well despite the score at the end of the meet,” Fort Atkinson girls swim coach Even Hill said. “Out of 23 individual swims, we had a total of 20 season-bests with several of them being lifetime bests. Several of the girls who stood out were Tessa Byrnes, Lily Belzer, Kenzie Cramlet, Gracyn Heine and Maren Selle.”
Byrnes swam a lifetime best in the 50-yard freestyle (29.85 seconds) and 100 backstroke (1:11.85), finishing sixth.
Belzer took sixth in the 50 free (28.99) and seventh in the 100 free (1:03.95), posting season-bests in both races.
Cramlet took seventh in the 500 free (6:20.20) and seventh in the 200 free (2:21.55).
“Cramlet is continuing to show that she has potential in the distance events with pr’s in the 200 and 500 frees,” Hill said. “Heine been working her tail off and it is showing as she pr’d in both the 50 free and 100 breaststroke (1:46.35).
“Finally, our biggest time drop of the night came from Selle as she dropped a little over 20 seconds in the 500 freestyle (8:03.16).”
The Blackhawks compete at the Stoughton relays Thursday at 6 p.m.
Team scores: Monona Grove 336, Milton 309, Stoughton 161, Fort Atkinson 122.
