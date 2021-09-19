The Fort Atkinson girls swim team finished sixth at the Blackhawk Invitational at FAHS on Saturday with 90 points.

Madison Edgewood (537) took first while Lake Geneva Badger (490) finished second.

Rebecca Christ finished 12th in the 100-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 14.64 seconds and was 12th in the 100 breast (1:19.64).

Lily Belzer took ninth in the 100 free (1:02.69), Kenzie Cramlet was 14th in the 500 free (6:12.97), Tessa Byrnes hit the wall 10th quickest in the 100 back (1:13.37).

Team scores: Madison Edgewood 537, Lake Geneva Badger 490, Baraboo 346, Burlington 299, Janesville Craig 293, Fort Atkinson 90.

