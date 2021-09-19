Girls swim: Fort sixth at Blackhawk Invite Sep 19, 2021 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Fort Atkinson girls swim team finished sixth at the Blackhawk Invitational at FAHS on Saturday with 90 points.Madison Edgewood (537) took first while Lake Geneva Badger (490) finished second.Rebecca Christ finished 12th in the 100-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 14.64 seconds and was 12th in the 100 breast (1:19.64).Lily Belzer took ninth in the 100 free (1:02.69), Kenzie Cramlet was 14th in the 500 free (6:12.97), Tessa Byrnes hit the wall 10th quickest in the 100 back (1:13.37).Team scores: Madison Edgewood 537, Lake Geneva Badger 490, Baraboo 346, Burlington 299, Janesville Craig 293, Fort Atkinson 90. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
