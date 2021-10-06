Fort Atkinson’s girls swim team defeated visiting Beaver Dam 79-50 in a Badger Conference dual on Tuesday.
“Going into this meet, we knew that we were going to have to race the clock,” Fort Atkinson girls swim coach Evan Hill said. “I could not be prouder of how our girls swam tonight. Out of a possible 24 individual swims, 14 of them were season-bests with several of them being lifetime-bests.”
Kenzie Cramlet won the 500-yard freestyle in 6 minutes, 7.91 seconds. Tessa Byrnes was first in the 100 back in 1:10.20. Fort’s 200 medley relay team of Byrnes, Cramlet, Sierra Schultz and Lily Belzer took first in 2:15.79.
“A few swims that stood out to me were Tessa Byrnes and Analise Erb,” Hill explained. “Tess set a lifetime-best in the 100 backstroke, which she has been chasing all season long and it was great to see her finally see that time on the board.
“Ana has been working her tail off all season not only in the pool but also while competing on the poms team. She was a little nervous before her 500, but she put her head down and dropped over one minute in the 500 freestyle (7:40.55) which is huge.
“We were finally able to get one into the win column. Other girls who had season-bests were Cramlet, Olivia Brock, Maren Selle, Hannah Mildenstein, Gracyn Heine, Katie Schenck, Allison Prisk, and Paula Palacios.”
EAGLEJAYS FALL
JEFFERSON — Jefferson/Cambridge’s girls swim team came up short with a 120-50 loss to Badger High School on Tuesday at JHS in a Southern Lakes dual.
Eaglejay sophomore Zoey Rank won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 14.25 seconds. In the 100-yard butterfly, sophomore Jordyn Davis took first with a time of 1:01.77 and Zoey Rank took second (1:03.51).
In the 500-yard relay, sophomore Jada Rank finished in a close third (5:51.87) with freshman Abbey Leach of Badger winning (5:49.14) and senior Lilly Westlund of Badger finishing in second (5:49.53). The 200-yard medley relay team of Davis, Zoey and Jada Rank and junior Emma Riedl recorded a second-place finish with a time of 1:56.03. Riedl took third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.25 seconds.
