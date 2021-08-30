Jefferson’s girls tennis team went 2-0 at Monday’s double dual hosted by Fort Atkinson/Cambridge at Rock River Park consisting of only doubles matches.
The Eagles knocked off the Blackhawks 5-1 and were 6-0 winners versus Janesville Parker.
"Everybody that won against Fort was pretty much in control, which was good because the last time we played Fort we lost all three doubles matches," Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said. "I was really pleased to get a win there."
Jefferson junior Gracie Niebler and senior Meghan Magner paired to go 2-0, including a 6-3, 6-0 win against Fort senior Sarah Holzli and junior Sierra Jelinek.
Eagle juniors Kieran O’Reilly and Julie Arellano also went unbeaten, knocking off Parker’s Lucy Barnes and Alexandra Craker 6-3, 1-6, 10-3.
"We were pretty much in control against Parker," Rogers said. "For me the highlight of our day was how O'Reilly and Arellano bounced back and won 10-3 in the tiebreaker against two pretty good players. They had an answer for everything. I watched the entire thing and it was fun to watch.
"We had a good little preseason you could say and now we start conference play on Thursday at East Troy, which will be a great test for us. I'm pleased where we're at. We have a long ways to go. Hopefully we can pick things up quickly in time for the conference run."
Jefferson freshmen Bre Mengel and Aeryn Messmann went 2-0, winning both their matches in straight sets, as did juniors Lilly Duddeck and Alexa Medina, helping the Eagles improve to 9-6 overall this season.
JEFFERSON 5, FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE 1
Doubles: Niebler/Magner, J, def. Holzli/Jelinek 6-3, 6-0; O’Reilly/Arellano, J, def. Adelmeyer/Rue 6-3, 6-0; Kincaid/Nysted, FA/C, def. Kamenick/Dempsey 6-4, 2-6, 10-7; Mengel/Messmann, J, def. Reed/Gruenert 6-0; Medina/Duddeck, J, def. Congdon/Grenac 6-1, 6-3; Rutkowski/Perez-Hernandez, J, def. Begavotz/Schuefel 6-1, 6-1.
JEFFERSON 6, JANESVILLE PARKER 0
Doubles: Niebler/Magner def. Jacobson/Lovelace 6-0, 6-1; O’Reilly/Arellano def. Barnes/Craker 6-3, 1-6, 10-3; Kamenick/Dempsey def. Cicm/Egger 6-1, 6-2; Mengel/Messmann def. Mohr/Kampmann 6-0, 6-4; Duddeck/Medina def. Garcia-Smith/Sachr 6-0, 6-0; Jefferson by default 2-0, 2-0.
