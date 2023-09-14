Fort tennis

The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team fell to visiting Beaver Dam 4-3 in a Badger Conference dual on Thursday.

Lillian Granec, at the No. 1 flight for the Blackhawks, topped Ashley Sanderson 6-4, 6-2. Yaretzi Torres (No. 3 flight) earned a 6-2, 6-2 win over Sarah Saylor.

  
