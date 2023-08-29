Fort tennis

MONONA -- Monona Grove swept the singles flights in a 6-1 victory over Fort Atkinson/Cambridge on Tuesday in Badger East tennis at Ahuska Park.

The Blackhawks' point came from No. 2 doubles, where Leah Kincaid and Josetta Reed beat Kate Watson and Brooke Becker 7-6, 7-5.

  
Load comments