MADISON -- The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team finished ninth at the Badger Conference Championships held at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison on Friday and Saturday.
Sophomores Josetta Reed and Kylie Gruennert had the most success, finishing third at No. 3 doubles after winning three matches. Reed and Gruennert won 6-3, 6-4 against Michon Obois and Grace Atwater of Baraboo, and defeated Hannah Lebakken and Romy Khory of Milton.
Reed and Gruennert then lost 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 to Nadia Chaudhary and Taylor Copeland of Waunakee. Reed and Gruennert won the third-place match 6-3, 6-3 against Addison Hermsdorf and Kaia Kraemer of Sauk Prairie.
Senior Sierra Jelinek lost her opening match at No. 1 singles 4-6, 6-4, 10-3 to Paula Quintas Pejenaute of Sauk Prairie.
Sophomore Lily Granec won 6-0, 6-1 against Annie Langkamp of Baraboo at No. 2 singles. Granec lost 6-2, 6-1 to Alana Johnson of Edgewood.
Sophomore Yaretzi Torres lost 6-0, 6-1 to Ely Liu of Waunakee at No. 3 singles.
Senior Diana Sampayo was defeated 6-0, 6-2 by Emerson Hubert in the first round at No. 4 singles.
The No. 1 doubles team of Hilde Rue and Lizzie Adelmeyer lost 6-0, 6-2 to Lauren Kwapil and Kaitlyn Narkis of Watertown.
Juniors Maya Nysted and Leah Kincaid won 7-6 (5), 6-2 against Morgan Johnson and Grace Versnik of Monroe in their opening match at No. 2 doubles. Nysted and Kincaid then lost 6-2, 6-3 to Lily Finnegan and Carley O’Connor of DeForest.
Team scores: Edgewood 44, Waunakee 38, DeForest 27, Monona Grove 24, Oregon 22, Sauk Prairie 18, Watertown 12, Stoughton 11, Fort Atkinson 9, Milton 4, Baraboo 4, Reedsburg 4, Beaver Dam 2, Monroe 0, Portage 0
