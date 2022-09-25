Blackhawks 9th at Badger Tennis tourney

MADISON -- The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team finished ninth at the Badger Conference Championships held at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison on Friday and Saturday.

Sophomores Josetta Reed and Kylie Gruennert had the most success, finishing third at No. 3 doubles after winning three matches. Reed and Gruennert won 6-3, 6-4 against Michon Obois and Grace Atwater of Baraboo, and defeated Hannah Lebakken and Romy Khory of Milton.

