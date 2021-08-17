EAST TROY — Fort Atkinson/Cambridge’s girls tennis team went 1-2 at Monday’s season-opening quadrangular hosted by East Troy.
The Blackhawks beat Delavan-Darien 4-3, fell to Edgerton 4-3 and lost to East Troy 7-0.
In the Delavan-Darien match, Sierra Jelinek was a 6-2, 6-2 winner at the No. 1 singles flight over Jessica Olson as Fort/Cambridge swept the singles matches to earn the victory.
Sarah Holzli (No. 2 flight) was a 6-2, 6-1 victor over Emily Lock, Lillian Granec (No. 3 flight) beat McKenna O’Grady 6-2, 6-4 and Maya Nysted (No. 4 flight) won 6-0, 6-1 versus Barbie Honisch.
Jelinek, Holzli and Granec each won their singles matches versus Edgerton.
Fort/Cambridge plays in the Lake Geneva Badger Invitational starting Friday.
FORT/CAMBRIDGE 4, DELAVAN-D. 3
Singles: Jelinek, FA/C, def. Olson 6-2, 6-2; Holzli, FA/C, def. Lock 6-2, 6-1; Granec, FA/C, def. O’Grady 6-2, 6-4; Nysted, FA/C, def. Honisch 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Patel/Shackett, D-D, def. Rue/Adelmeyer 6-2, 6-1; Thone/Simons, D-D, def. Congdon/Kincaid 7-5, 6-1; Pelnar/Mohr, D-D, def. Schwefel/Reed 2-6, 7-6 (6), 10-4.
EAST TROY 7, FORT/CAMBRIDGE 0
Singles: Lindow def. Jelinek 6-0, 6-0; M. Schrieber def. Holzli 6-2, 6-3; Islami def. Granec 6-0, 6-1; L. Schrieber def. Nysted 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Rondeau/Metcalf def. Rue/Adelmeyer 6-0, 6-0; Fitch/Scanlan def. Congdon/Kincaid 6-0, 6-1; Cherek/Greenlees def. Schwefel/Reed 6-0, 6-0.
EDGERTON 4, FORT/CAMBRIDGE 3
Singles: Jelinek, FA/C, def. Jakubiak 4-1, 2-0; Holzli, FA/C, def. Schweigardt 6-0, 6-1; Granec, FA/C, def. Ayers 6-2, 6-0; Aleson, E, def. Nysted 6-4, 1-6, 10-5.
Doubles: Ulset/Lein, E, def. Rue/Adelmeyer 6-2, 6-0; Doll/Laskowski, E, def. Congdon/Kincaid 6-2, 6-3; Aleson/Edgington, E, def. Schwefel/Reed 6-2, 6-3.
