EAST TROY -- The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team opened its season with a pair of losses at the season-opening East Troy quadrangular on Monday.
The Blackhawks fell 5-2 to Delavan-Darien and lost to Edgerton 5-2.
The Comets swept singles play. In doubles, Fort/Cambridge's Mya Nysted and Leah Kincaid defeated Tia Bethke and McKenzie Mohr 6-3, 6-4 at the No. 2 flight.
At the No. 3 flight, the Blackhawks' Josetta Reed and Kylie Gruennert earned a 6-0, 6-1 win over Emily Lock and Megan Markley.
Fort/Cambridge No. 1 singles player Sierra Jelinek won 6-0, 6-1 over Edgerton's Brooklyn Skinner.
Reed and Gruennert went 2-0 on the day by defeating Juliet Aleson and Julia Doll 6-2, 6-2.
The Blackhawks play in the Lake Geneva Badger Invite on Friday and Saturday.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 5, FORT/CAMBRIDGE 2
Singles:
No. 1 - Rylee Crull, DELAVAN-DARIEN def. SIERRA JELINEK, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-2
No. 2 - McKenna O’Grady, DELAVAN-DARIEN def. YARETZI TORRES, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-0
No. 3 - Sophia Szcap, DELAVAN-DARIEN def. DIANA SAMPAYO, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-1
No. 4 - Ashlynn Markley, DELAVAN-DARIEN def. MARITZA ALVARADO, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-1 , 6-4
Doubles:
No. 1 - Janelle SiMONS, DELAVAN-DARIEN - Delany Thone, DELAVAN-DARIEN def. HILDE RUE, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge - LIZZIE ADELMEYER, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 7-5 , 4-6 , 10-6
No. 2 - MYA NYSTED, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge - LEAH KINCAID, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge def. Tia Bethke, DELAVAN-DARIEN - McKenzie Mohr, DELAVAN-DARIEN , 6-3 , 6-4
No. 3 - JOSETTA REED, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge - KYLIE GRUENNERT, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge def. Emily Lock, DELAVAN-DARIEN - Megan Markley, DELAVAN-DARIEN , 6-0 , 6-1
EDGERTON 5, FORT/CAMBRIDGE 2
Singles:
No. 1 - SIERRA JELINEK, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge def. Brooklynn Skinner, EDGERTON , 6-0 , 6-1
No. 2 - Lilly Laskowski, EDGERTON def. YARETZI TORRES, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-3
No. 3 - Samantha Aleson, EDGERTON def. DIANA SAMPAYO, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-4 , 6-0
No. 4 - Shyanne Jakubiak, EDGERTON def. MARITZA ALVARADO, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-3 , 6-3
Doubles:
No. 1 - Ashley Ulset, EDGERTON - Sylvia Fox, EDGERTON def. HILDE RUE, Fort Atkinson - LIZZIE ADELMEYER, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-2 , 6-3
No. 2 - Zoe Lein, EDGERTON - Isabella Edgington, EDGERTON def. MYA NYSTED, Fort Atkinson - LEAH KINCAID, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, 6-0 , 6-4
No. 3 - JOSETTA REED, Fort Atkinson - KYLIE GRUENNERT, Fort Atkinson/Cambridge def. Juliet Aleson, EDGERTON - Julia Doll, EDGERTON , 6-2 , 6-2
